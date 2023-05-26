Two girls, who are namesakes, claimed to have cracked the UPSC exam and asserted to have secured 18th rank.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, both named Ayasha with the same name and roll number claimed that they have cracked the exam as well as the final round of interviews and achieved the 18th rank. Families of both UPSC aspirants celebrated their successes.

Ayasha Fatima, who is the daughter of Nazeerduddin, hails from Dewas. The other Ayasha Makrani is a resident of Alirajpur and is the daughter of Saleemuddin.

Ayasha Makrani’s family claimed that their daughter worked extremely hard on the UPSC exam and achieved 18th rank. They demanded that the matter be resolved at the earliest if not, they would approach the court.

On the other hand, Nazeeruddin claimed that it is his daughter Ayasha Fatima, who scored the 18th rank and alleged that the other Ayasha has forged her documents.

Meanwhile, officials denied any kind of mistake and said that it is impossible to assign the same roll number and that one might be fake.

Nazeerduddin, father of Ayasha Fatima also claimed that his daughter has cracked the exam and stated that the UPSC officials cannot be this irresponsible. He demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter.

“My daughter is 26 years old, this was her fourth attempt. She appeared with a political science subject. I demand fair and complete investigation,” he said.

Ayasha Makrani’s family claimed that UPSC authorities had mailed and informed them about the name change due to the similarity in the names of the three candidates.

While Ayasha Fatima’s admit card has a UPSC watermark with a QR code, Ayasha Makrani’s card seems like a printing on plain paper with no QR code.

However, the matter is yet to be sorted out and an investigation is underway.