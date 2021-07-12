Two minors die of drowning in north Kashmir’s Lolab

Srinagar: Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday. Bodies of both the victims have been recovered.

Reports said that a 10-year-old boy drowned in a pond – Nulle Sar – at Divar Lolab area while taking a bath.

Identified as Yawar Manzoor Ganai son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganai , the boy was retrieved in an unconscious state and taken to a nearby health facility. The doctors however declared dead on arrival.

A police official confirmed the incident and said the body was handed over to the family for completion of necessary formalities.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy identified as Asif Ahmad Khan son of Ashiq Ahmad khan, a resident of Chandigam, drowned in a pond – Budd Sarr – in the vicinity. Rescue operation was subsequently launched jointly by SDRF, police, army alongside locals, culminating in the retrieval of the teen’s body.

Meanwhile, people in the area have urged the district administration to fence the ponds on immediate basis.

“These open ponds have become a cause of concern to the inhabitants as each day youths and children assemble to take bath inside them without any safety gears”, a senior citizen said.

Seconded by a group of local residents, he urged the district administration to fence of these water bodies to avert any future tragedy. (GNS)