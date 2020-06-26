Two minors among at least five killed in Doda mishap

Srinagar: At least five persons including two minors were killed in a road accident that took place in Raggi Nallah area of Doda district on Friday.

Police officials said that a vehicle bearing registration number (JK19-6674) skidded off the road and plunged into the deep gorge.

The officials said that the debris of vehicle has also fell in the river water.

“Five persons including two minors have died in the accident, “Officials said, adding that the bodies of minor children have been retrieved from the gorge whereas bodies of other three are being retrieved.

Rescue volunteers of a local NGO Ababeel, however, reported that six had died in the accident. (With KNO inputs)