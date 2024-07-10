Two minor brothers drown to death in Kishtwar

Two minor brothers lost their lives when they were bathing and they drowned in a stream in the Bonjwah area of Kishtwar.

An official told that two boys namely Nasir Hussain (16) and yasir Hussain (13) both sons of Mohd Shafi Zargar resident of Gundoo Tehsil Chilli Pingil Disat Doda drowned to death in Kishtwar.

He said that soon after the incident police party rushed on the spot with the local people and searched for the boys in the stream and after around four hours the dead bodies of the boys found and after completing the legal formalities dead body of both the boys have been handed over to their legal heirs.

Meanwhile police have taken cognizance and started an investigation.(KS)