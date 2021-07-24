Two militants killed, soldier injured in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar: Army on Saturday said a joint operation along with police was ongoing with militants in the woods of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

Defence ministry spokesman based in Srinagar said in a statement this afternoon that the joint operation was launched based on inputs from police.

“Today morning, a joint operation was launched based on specific inputs of JKP and contact was established,” he said.

“One soldier was injured and has been evacuated,” he said.

Earlier police in a tweet said: “Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”