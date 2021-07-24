Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Two militants killed, soldier injured in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar: Army on Saturday said a joint operation along with police was ongoing with militants in the woods of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

Defence ministry spokesman based in Srinagar said in a statement this afternoon that the joint operation was launched based on inputs from police.

 

“Today morning, a joint operation was launched based on specific inputs of JKP and contact was established,” he said.

“One soldier was injured and has been evacuated,” he said.

Earlier police in a tweet said: “Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”


