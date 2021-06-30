Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Gunfight
File Photo

Srinagar: Two militants has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Chimmer area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Official sources said that two militants has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

 

Earlier, reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Chimmer.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)


