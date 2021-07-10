Two militants killed in Anantnag gunfight; operation on: Police

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants have been killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces at Kawarigam village of Achabal hamlet in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, J&K police said.

A police official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 19 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, two unidentified militants have been killed while the operation is going on in the area.

J&K police tweeted: “#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow“