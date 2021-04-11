Two killed in Ramban road mishap

Jammu: Two persons were killed in a road accident that took place in Meghdhar village of Ramban district on Sunday morning.

An official said that a Bolero vehicle plunged into roadside gorge in Meghdhar village, injuring the driver and his associate.

He said that the duo was shifted to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

He said that the bodies have been shifted to district hospital Ramban while police have taken cognisance of the matter.

The official identified the deceased as Manpreet Singh (driver) and Randhir Singh, his associate—(KNO)