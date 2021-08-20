Two Hizb militants killed in south Kashmir gunfight: IGP

Pulwama: Two slain militants killed in an encounter at Khrew in Pampore hamlet of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday were part of Hizbul Mujahideen’s “hit squad”, police said.

Two militants were killed after a brief exchange of fire at Khrew area of Pulwama this morning.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that of the two slain militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, one has been identified as Musaib Mushtaq of Khrew, who was involved in the killing of Javaid Ahmed Malik, a peon in Girls High School Patsuna, a resident of Lurgam. “The identity of another slain is being ascertained,” he said.

The Kashmir police chief said that both the slain militants were part of Hizb’s ‘hit squad’ responsible for civilian killings in South Kashmir—(KNO)