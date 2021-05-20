Two held along with six live grenades in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested two persons along with 6 live grenades in main market in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police spokesman said that based on a specific information regarding the movement of some individuals, Kupwara Police established a special Naka in Kupwara main market.

The statement reads that during the searches two persons were found in suspicious condition and on seeing the search party they tried to escape from the spot, however, they were chased and apprehended.

It reads that the apprehended persons on preliminary questioning disclosed their identity as Jahangir Ahmad Hajam son of Mangta Hajam and Abdul Hameed Hajam son Mangta Hajam—both residents of Khawarpara area of Tangdhar.

The statement reads that on their personal search 06 Live grenades were recovered from their possession which they were supposed to provide to militants.

It further reads that a case FIR No. 160/2021 U/s 3/4 Explosive Substance Act has been registered in Police Station Kupwara and further investigation has been set into motion.