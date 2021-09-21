Two govt teachers among 9 arrested for shielding ‘notorious criminal’, attacking police party in J&K’s Reasi

Srinagar: J&K police has arrested nine persons including two government teachers for allegedly attacking a policy party and creating law and order problem in Reasi district of Jammu division.

An official spokesperson said a team of Chasana (Reasi) Police “arrested nine criminals for act of endangering life and personal safety of others, attack on Police party and creating law and order problem in Chassana area. “





“Case FIR no 35/2021 U/S 341, 353, 382, 147, 149, 336, 504, 506, 225, 224, 120-B IPC and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public property Act has been registered in police station Chassana on 31st of August 2021 when some notorious criminals of the area attacked police party when another notorious criminal Prem Singh wanted in rape case, and his accomplices of Thalkote-Chassana were arrested on 31st of August. Prem Singh is a notorious history Sheeter involved in ten cases FIR including four cases of attack on police including firing by weapon issued under Village Defense Committees, attempt to murder & rape,” the spokesperson said.

The victim, as per the spokesperson, had lodged a written complaint against Prem Singh and others with allegations of rape.

“On this FIR 47/2020 was registered in Police Station Chasana and complainant was taken to judicial magistrate for recording the statement of the victim in this heinous crime of rarest of rare nature. The victim stated the involvement of Prem Singh in commission of the heinous crime, duly recorded and statement collected by the investigating officer of police station Chasana,” the spokesperson said.

The accused, the spokesperson added, is a hardcore criminal “having experience of 25 years in the dirty games, in 1996 becoming Complainant in first fake FIR and then first time accused FIR 84/2002 police station Mahore for attacking police”.

“The 25-years record reveals that not only the history sheeter is accused in ten FIRs but also complainant in two fake FIRs lodged by him in the year 1996 & 2002. Five times police has recorded his bad reports of raising communal tensions, enmity and creating wedge between the communities in the area by false propaganda as well violations in the election process,” he said.

“Twice on the report of police, Prem Singh has been ‘Bound Down’ by Executive Magistrate as preventive to stop him committing crime. As per sources & the dirty experience of the accused, mounting pressure upon the victim to change her statement cannot be ruled.”

“Teams of Reasi Police arrested nine accused persons wanted in the case including Pawan Singh, Riaz, Chanar Singh, Chain Singh, Balbir Singh, Sukhdev – all residents of Thalkote, Dalip Singh of Bagankote, Balbir Singh of Dhandakote, Rakesh Singh of Thalkote tehsil Chassana district Reasi wanted in case FIR no 35/2021 U/S 341, 353, 382, 147, 149, 336, 504, 506, 224, 225, 120B IPC & 3 of Prevention of damage to Public Property Act-1984 Police Station Chasana,” the spokesperson added.

“Accused Riaz Shah a government teacher by profession was earlier involved in case FIR no 6/2017 U/S 341, 323, 382 RPC of Police Station Chassana. Case of Kidnapping and Rape was proved against accused Chanar Singh in case FIR no 40/ 2013 US 363, 376, 147, 212, 452 RPC & charge sheet produced in court of law against the accused. Chain Singh a government teacher by profession was earlier involved in case FIR no 21/2020 U/S 341, 323, 336 IPC.

After the episode of Law and order in Chassana, Police is in search of all the miscreants involved in creating mischief and law and order problem in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Shailender Singh Conveyed that no one should violate the principle of law and justice nor shall be allowed to disturb peace and tranquility in the area. He further appealed to maintain peace and tranquility, brotherhood and keep social fabric of society intact.