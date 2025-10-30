Two Govt employee terminates over terror links in J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated two government employees in Jammu & Kashmir under Article 311 for their involvement in terror-related activities, reaffirming the administration’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.The terminated employees include Ghulam Hussain, a teacher in the Education Department, accused of acting as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), maintaining links with terrorists and facilitating recruitment and funding in Reasi district.

Majid Iqbal Dar, a teacher and former Lab Assistant, allegedly engaged in narco-terrorism, radicalization of youth, and terror financing through drug money, with connections to IED plots in Rajouri and continued subversive activities even during detention.