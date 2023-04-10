SRINAGAR, Apr 10: Police on Monday arrested two female drug peddlers and recovered Charas like contraband substances from them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police Station Baramulla arrested Female Drug Peddlers identified as Shakeela Begum and Muskaan Bano, both residents of Dewanbagh Baramulla during routine patrolling near Roads and Buildings Office.

The duo was coming from Dewanbagh towards Main Chowk Baramulla and upon seeing the checking party tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully.

During their personal search 200 grams of contraband Charas like substance was recovered from them, Police said and added both were taken into custody immediately.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations set in motion, police added.