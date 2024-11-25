Two Drug Peddlers, Including a Woman, Arrested in Anantnag, Srinagar

Police have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said that party of PS Bijbehara at a checkpoint established within their jurisdiction, arrested a woman drug peddler identified as Gulshana wife of Mohammad Yousuf Ganie resident of Takiya Maksood Shah, Bijbehara. The arrest followed the recovery of 8 Kgs of a Cannabis Powder from her possession.

Meanwhile in Srinagar, a Police party during patrolling in Rakh Arth Axis, arrested a drug peddler identified as Sahil Hameed son of Abdul Hamid Parray resident of Ramber Garh Shalteng Srinagar. During search, 60 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. In this regard, a case vide FIR No.73/2024 has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.