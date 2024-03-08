Two Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Kulgam

In a concerted effort to eliminate the scourge of drugs from society, the police in Kulgam have apprehended two drug peddlers and seized contraband substances from their possession.

According to a spokesperson, the police party led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Qazigund noticed a person behaving suspiciously near the Qazigund bus stand, carrying a nylon bag. Upon interception and search, the officers discovered 2.5 kilograms of Poppy Straw-like contraband substance in the bag. The individual, identified as Mohd Mansoor Gojer, son of Mohd Hussain Gojer and a resident of Nowgolta Chanani, was promptly arrested.

Furthermore, another police team from Police Station Qaimoh set up a checkpoint at Wanpora Crossing and intercepted a suspicious individual, Abdul Rashid Dar, son of Ghulam Mohd Dar and a resident of Shamsipora, carrying a nylon bag. Upon searching the bag, officers found 4 kilograms of ground Cannabis-like contraband substance. Abdul Rashid Dar was arrested and taken to the police station, where he remains in custody.

Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at Police Station Qazigund and Qaimoh, respectively, and investigations are underway in both cases.