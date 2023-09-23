In a development on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir government decided to terminate the services of two doctors due to their unauthorized prolonged absence from their duties. The termination orders were officially issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the official statement, Dr. Asim Shameen Zaz, who had been serving as a Medical Officer, had initially applied for an 89-day leave to attend a marriage function in Canada. However, he failed to resume his duties after the expiration of the approved leave period, leading to the government’s decision to terminate his employment.

In a parallel incident, Dr. Kawaldeep Kour, another medical officer, had previously requested a one-year study leave from GMC, Baramulla. Regrettably, she did not return to her duties after the sanctioned leave period, resulting in her termination from government service.