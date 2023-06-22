SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government today dismissed two doctors from service under Article 311 of the Constitution.

Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chiloo, Consultant Gynecologist at Sub-District Hospital, Chadoora, Budgam, and Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal, Medical Officer, NTPHC Takiya Imam, Shopian were dismissed after Lieutenant Governor invoked sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

“Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chiloo, Consultant Gynecologist in the Sub-District Hospital, Chadoora, Budgam are such as to warrant her dismissal from service,” the order said

Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chiloo, Consultant Gynecologist in the Sub-District Hospital, Chadoora, Budgam.

“Accordingly, Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Dr. Nighat Shaheen Chilo, with immediate effect,” the order said.

In a separate order, LG invoked sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution to dismiss Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal, Medical Officer, NTPHC Takiya Imam, Shopian.

“Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal are such as to warrant his dismissal from service. Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal,” the order said.

Accordingly, Lieutenant Governor dismissed Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dalal from service with immediate effect.