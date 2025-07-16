Two dead, 14 injured in road accident near Gumri in Drass

Drass, July 16: At least two people lost their lives while several others were injured after a civilian traveller vehicle met with an accident near Gumri on its way to Drass early Wednesday morning.

Officials said that the vehicle, carrying 17 passengers, met with the accident at around 5:45 AM. Two passengers died on the spot, while eight others sustained serious injuries, and six received minor injuries. The driver escaped unhurt.

All the injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Cognizance of the incident has been taken, and further investigation started, they said. (JKNS)