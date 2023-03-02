Rajouri, Mar 02: Two persons died while 12 others were injured after a minibus turned turtle at Kewal Turn in Rajouri district on Thursday morning.

An official said that a minibus turned turtle near Kewal Turn in the district, resulting in injuries to at least 14 persons.

Block Medical Officer Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik said that 14 injured were received at Community Health Center Kandi, but two of them succumbed to injuries.

He said of 12 injured two have been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Deceased have been identified as Shakil Ahmed of Kewal and Badar Hussain of Kandi—(KNO)