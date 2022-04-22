

Srinagar: A predawn encounter has started between militants and security forces at Jalalabad in the Sunjwan area of the Jammu district. Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the gunfight is underway and probably two militants are believed to be trapped.

The operation was launched after specific information was received by the joint team of forces in the Sunjwan area. Pertinently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu on April 24, his first visit to the erstwhile state since the abrogation of its special status in 2019.

There has been a spate of gunfights in the last few weeks in Kashmir. The Jammu encounter also comes close on the heels of the Baramulla encounter on Thursday in which three militants were killed.