Two-day int’l conference starts at KU South Campus

ANANTNAG: To provide a platform for dialogue, generate new insights and chart a path towards inclusive and sustainable approaches to safeguard Kashmir’s eclectic heritage for future generations, the Department of English, South Campus, Kashmir University, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research, Wednesday inaugurated a two-day international conference here.

Themed ‘Eclectic Heritage of Kashmir: Towards Inclusivity and Sustainability’, the conference aims to delve into different periods in Kashmir’s history, from ancient myths and folktales to the contributions of luminaries like Abhinavgupta and the evolving influence of Islam, an official statement issued here read.

On the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, underlined the multifaceted historical heritage of Kashmir and said the world has been celebrating Kashmiri tales, traditions, influences that have shaped its unique identity.

“Kashmir’s heritage is a rich amalgamation of diverse cultural, religious, philosophical streams, making it a dense node where different civilisational strands converge,” Prof Khan said.

In his introductory speech, Prof Rajnish Kumar Mishra, Centre for Sanskrit Studies, JNU, underscored the contributions of a confluence of beliefs and philosophies in shaping the cultural lineage of Kashmir’s heritage.

“Nothing can be known substantially in the field of literature, aesthetics, history, fine-arts, music, language and grammar, mysticism, spirituality, social equality, and philosophy without studying the contributions of Kashmir,” he maintained.

Dean, College Development Council, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Butt, said that Kashmir has been a melting pot of various influences and civilisations contributing to its unique cultural identity, however, “a rich tapestry of cultural history, including our unique clothing, cuisine, music, language, etc, is gradually disappearing”.

“We have a great responsibility to work tirelessly towards the restoration and preservation of our lost culture and heritage,” he exhorted.

Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri, underscored the importance of cultural and heritage diplomacy in promoting mutual respect and appreciation among nations.

“We need to address the challenges of preserving archaeological and heritage sites in Kashmir and re-emphasise the role of sustainable tourism and need for collaborative efforts between government bodies, academia and local communities,” he said.

Conference Convener and Organising Secretary, Dr Javaid Iqbal Bhat, outlined the conference’s goal of recovering, remembering and celebrating Kashmir’s collective civilisational legacy.

“The importance of heritage studies in Kashmir and the need for stakeholder involvement in its protection and preservation is what the conference aims at,” he added.

Meanwhile, the KU VC, Prof Nilofer Khan, inaugurated an AI-cum-IT lab followed an extensive tour of the campus, where she took stock of the facilities available for the student community.