Srinagar: Two among 14 police personnel injured in a terror attack on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Zeewan succumbed to their injuries at a hospital here, police said on Monday.

A bus of police’s armed forces was fired upon near Aripora Zeewan in outskirts of Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday afternoon.

“#SrinagarTerrorAttack: Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable #succumbed to their injuries & attained #martyrdom. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in a tweet.

“#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.