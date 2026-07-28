Two arrested for alleged gang rape, filming assault in Baramulla

Baramulla: Baramulla Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two men for allegedly gang raping a young woman and recording the assault on video, following a sustained investigation that relied on technical evidence and human intelligence.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Gurinderpal Singh said the survivor approached Police Station Baramulla on July 25 and alleged that she and a male friend had gone on an outing to Jalsheeri Drangbal when they were accosted by two men.

The SSP said the accused allegedly harassed the duo, assaulted them and sexually assaulted the woman. He said the accused also recorded the assault on video and later showed the footage to others.

The SSP said the investigation initially proved challenging as the survivor knew the accused only by their first names. However, acting on technical evidence and human intelligence, police identified the suspects and arrested them on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Lone and Mohammed Ashraf, both residents of Jalsheeri. Police said both work as drivers, while Ashraf (27) is married.

The SSP said both accused are in police custody and that the investigation is being conducted in a fair, impartial and time-bound manner in accordance with the law.