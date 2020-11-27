Two Army soldiers killed in cross-LoC firing in J&K’s Rajouri

Srinagar: Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in fresh border skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A defence official said that Pakistan Army resorted to “unprovoked ceasefire violation” on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani section of Rajouri on Friday.

“Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two Jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries,” the official said.

“Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.