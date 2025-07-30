Two Army Officers Killed, Three Injured in Ladakh Landslide Accident

Leh: Two Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel, were killed, and three others injured after a military convoy vehicle was hit by a landslide in Ladakh on Wednesday, officials said.

An official told that the incident occurred around 11:30 am at KM 74 when the convoy was moving from Durbuk to Chongtash.

The deceased have been identified as Lt Col Bhanu Pratap Mankotia and Nk Daljit Singh, both from 14 SINDH HORSE.

The injured Maj Mayank Shubham (14 SINDH HORSE), Maj Amit Dixit, and Capt Gaurav (60 Armd) were shifted to 153 General Hospital in Leh for treatment.

Officials said further details are being ascertained. (KNC)