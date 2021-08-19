Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Two army men injured in Rajouri gunfight

7f41fbf9 057e 4ad8 b149 093c00194dec

Rajouri: Two army personnel have been injured in the ongoing encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district on Thursday morning, officials said here.

An official said that the encounter broke out in Karyote Kalas area, where a cordon and search operation was launched on Wednesday after reports of suspicious movement.

 

He said that today morning as the forces were zeroing in on the suspected spot, militants fired upon the them, triggering an encounter.

The official said that during the ensuing gunfight two army personnel have sustained injuries, while more reinforcement has been rushed to the spot—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
JCO killed in ongoing Rajouri gunfight: Army
svg%3E
Next
The Kashmir Monitor impact: Milind Wagle wants to do commentary for local cricket matches
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor