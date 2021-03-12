Four Army men injured in Kulgam mishap

Kulgam: Four Army men were injured in a road accident that took place at Adijan village of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning.

An official said that an Army vehicle of 9 Rashtriya Rifles (PARA) met with an accident near Adijan bypass, DH Pora.

He said that the vehicle fell into a nallah, in which water flow was high due to incessant rains, resulted in injuries to four Army men.

He added that one among the four injured Army man is critical while three others are stated to be stable.

Sources said that the army man in critical condition is being shifted to Army hospital for specialized treatment.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) D H Pora Shugufta Salam told KNO that they received three soldiers at SDH Damhal Hanjipora and all stable.

The three injured Army men were identified as Major Pushp Rajput, Captain Malla and Anil Dubay Reyal, officials said, adding that identification of fourth injured Army man is being ascertained—(KNO)