Twitter suspends actor Kangana Ranaut’s account over her post on Mamata Banerjee

Chandigarh: Twitter on Tuesday permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut’s account after her post on alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. Ranaut had targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her post and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein her in.

Kangana wrote: “This is horrible… we need super gundai to kill gundai… she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi ji please show your Virat roop from early 2000’s …. #PresidentRuleInBengal”

This was not the first time that the actor account has been suspended. Earlier, too, she faced action after she posted a tweet against Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. She had said it was ‘time to take (the makers’) heads off’ for hurting religious sentiments.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

“The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service,” the spokesperson added.

According to Twitter’s Abusive Behaviour policy, “one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice”.

When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

On Monday, writer-lyricist Hussain Haidry had shared two tweets of the actor and urged people to report the account.

“If you are a blue tick account or with large following, I am not asking you to speak up against this. But please just quietly REPORT these two tweets. This is calling for mass violence. And directing it at Muslims,” he wrote.

The actor has also posted a rant on her Instagram account. The actress had captioned the video: “Distressed beyond words, death of democracy, important message for our government #BengalBurning #BengalViolence” View this post on Instagram