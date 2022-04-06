A video of an eight-year-old girl singing `Kahi Pyaar Na Ho Jaye’ is breaking the internet.

Muri Murami of Chattishagarh sang the title track of Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer `Kahi Pyaar Na Ho Jaye’.

What a lovely voice.❤️pic.twitter.com/MwcWeG15Ac — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 2, 2022

People even compared her to the legendary singer Late Lata Mangeshkar.

The video was shared by 2009 batch Chattisgarh cadre IAS officer Awanish Sharan. And it is going viral for all the right reasons. People on the internet cannot stop praising the young girl’s vocal chords. Users said she has ‘shahed jaisi aawaz’.

“What a voice she has!! Ye to koi video bnaya to sharm aa rahi hai thodi agar khul k gaye to ye ladki,” said one user.

“A very talented Gudiya with a melodious voice. Should be nurtured by her parents /guardians and trained young under masters. Bound to emerge with flying colors,” said another.

The clip has notched more than 1.44 lakh views on one social media website. It has clocked 1041 retweets and 8376 likes

Earlier, Sahdev Dirdo from Chhattisgarh had become so popular that he ended up recording a song with Bollywood musician Badshah.