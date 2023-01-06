Twitter continues to remain in the news, mostly for wrong reasons, ever since Elon Musk took over as its CEO.

Now, a security researcher has claimed that hackers obtained the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on a hacking forum online on Wednesday.

The breach “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing,” Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock, wrote on LinkedIn. He called it “one of the most significant leaks I’ve seen.”

Twitter has not yet commented on the report.

Twitter was recently sued by its landlord for ducking out on rent for its downtown San Francisco headquarters, where the platform reportedly went through heavy cost-cutting under new CEO Elon Musk.

The New York Post had reported that the company owes $136,260 in unpaid rent, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday by Columbia Property Trust.