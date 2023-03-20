Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company has been growing at an impressive rate, having already surpassed a staggering 8 billion user minutes per day.

“This platform is growing fast!

Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day … of the most influential, smartest people on Earth 😉,” Musk said in a tweet.

He also announced a series of significant improvements that the popular microblogging platform will undergo in the near future.

Musk said Twitter would be open-sourcing all the code used to recommend tweets. This is set to take place on March 31, 2023, and will allow developers to see and contribute to the recommendation algorithm. He believes that this code transparency will lead to a rapid improvement in the quality of tweet recommendations.

He also disclosed that the platform will soon prioritize responses from followers, verified accounts, and unverified accounts in the coming weeks. This is a major shift in the way Twitter handles responses and will have a significant impact on how users interact with each other on the platform.

Musk shared in a separate tweet that Twitter will be leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and bring attention to instances of public opinion manipulation in the near future. This move is part of Twitter’s ongoing efforts to maintain a safe and transparent environment for its users.