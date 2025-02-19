SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 19: TVS Motor Company, a leading global automaker in the two- and three-wheeler segments, today announced the launch of its connected passenger electric three-wheeler, TVS King EV MAX. The vehicle boasts best-in-class features, including Bluetooth connectivity through TVS SmartXonnect™.

The TVS King EV MAX combines innovative technology with eco-friendly solutions, catering to the growing demand for sustainable urban mobility.

Commenting on the launch, Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “The launch of TVS King EV MAX is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for last-mile connectivity. As urban areas continue to grow, the demand for clean mobility options has never been more critical. The TVS King EV MAX combines advanced electric propulsion with superior comfort and connectivity. The distinctive blend of long-range, impressive acceleration, and quick charging time guarantees high uptime, enabling more trips and increased earning potential for customers, including fleet operators.”

The vehicle is being launched in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and West Bengal immediately and will be available across the country in the coming months. With a range of 179 km on a single charge and quick charging capabilities—achieving 0–80% charge in just 2 hours and 15 minutes and 100% charge in 3.5 hours—the TVS King EV MAX offers smart features like TVS SmartXonnect™, providing users with real-time navigation, alerts, and vehicle diagnostics through their smartphones. Combining excellent performance, comfort, and connectivity, it stands out as a top choice for modern urban mobility.