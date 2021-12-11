Srinagar: Are you an adventure buff or a nature enthusiast? Do you always get this excited when someone mentions trekking, hiking, mountain climbing? Well, then December 11 is your day.

The United Nations General Assembly announced December 11 to be celebrated as International Mountain Day in the year 2003. The aim of this celebration is to encourage people to know more about the lofty summits and work for the sustainable development of these majestic landscapes.

Interestingly, Kashmir Himalayas have some of the most majestic mountain peaks. They engulf the beauty of the stunning valley and give hikers a new zeal to reach the zenith.

On this occasion, we are going to add to your knowledge by exploring Kashmir’s top five mountain peaks:

Kolahoi

This mountain is a legendary place situated in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Resting at a height of 5425m above sea level, this place is known as the “Goddess of light” among the locals. The Kolahoi glacier resting at the peak of the mountain is the only source of water for the Lidder River thus it has great importance among the natives. The Kolahoi Mountain is a part of the Himalayan ranges which is located at a distance of 15km south of Sonamarg and 21km north of Pahalgam.

Harmukh

It is a mountain with a peak elevation of 5,142 meters (16,870 ft), in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Harmukh is part of the Himalaya Range and is located between Nallah Sindh in the south and Kishanganga Neelum River in the north, rising above Gangabal Lake in the vicinity of Kashmir valley. It is mostly climbed from the northwestern side of Arin Bandipore. Harmukh lies in the northwestern Himalayan Range. The Karakoram Range borders it on the north and the Kashmir Valley on the south. Melt waters from glaciers from Gangabal Lake which lies at its foot to the northeast side and contributes significantly to the regional fresh-water supply, supporting irrigation through Nallah Sindh.

Sunset Peak

Sunset peak also known as Romesh Thong is a mountain massif with a peak elevation of 4,745 meters (15,568 ft), located at the border of Poonch district and Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sunset Peak, as the name suggests lies in the west of The Vale of Kashmir as a whole. It is located 40 km west of Shopian town, 105 km southwest of Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tatakooti

It is a mountain with a peak elevation of 4765 meters, in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Tatakooti along with Sunset Peak lies in the west of The Vale of Kashmir. It is located 40 km west of Shopian town, 105 km southwest of Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the highest peak of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Stok Kangri

It is the highest mountain peak in the Stok range of the Himalayas. At 20,500 ft, it is also the highest trekkable summit in India. It has always been a great lure for trekkers from all over the world and is quite popular since it requires relatively less trekking skills. Ideally done between 6-10 days, it is one of the must-have Ladakh experiences. You need to be properly acclimatized to the high altitude conditions before attempting this one. It is advisable to make a summit attempt if you have prior experience of scaling some 14,000 ft peaks.