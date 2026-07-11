Tulkul Collective Condoles Chirag’s Demise



Srinagar: Tulkul Arts and Media Collective has expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Chirag, beloved son of Vijay Mahajan, CEO of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, New Delhi.

Chairman Rayees Wathori and members of the Collective extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul. They also prayed for strength and courage for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

The Collective expressed solidarity with Vijay Mahajan and his family during this period of grief and offered sincere prayers for Chirag’s eternal peace.