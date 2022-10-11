Coming out of his self-imposed hibernation, doctor turned model has come up with a music video featuring television actor Helly Shah.

“This is good, how the boy falls in love in childhood and stays with her till the end. I met Helly directly on the set, she is easy going and we had a great time shooting.

The location was good. It was a fun shoot! My favorite shot is below the quilt one which is used in the poster as well,” Umar said

Helly Shah added: “This video is about two friends who fall in love with and side up with each other till the end. We’ve shown the entire growth and the journey. I’m sure when people will see this, they will love it. I feel it’s a very dreamy but very real kind of feeling.”

This project is directed by Vinnil Markan. It is composed and beautifully sung by Romy. The lyrics are by Sufi Khan.