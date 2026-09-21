Trust Matters

The decision of National Health Mission employees (NHM) in Jammu and Kashmir to suspend their strike and return to duty is a welcome development. Earlier this month, the MBBS and BDS interns too had called off their strike. The interns returned to hospitals after receiving a written assurance that the stipend issue will be resolved within one month on the basis of the recommendations of the Stipend Enhancement Committee. For patients, the most important outcome is the restoration of healthcare services. For the government and employees, however, the real work begins now. A written assurance must lead to a measurable progress and lasting solution. NHM employees have been raising concerns over job security, regularisation, remuneration and service benefits for a long time. Reports on the recent agitation also indicate demands related to pay parity, social security, retirement benefits, insurance and other service conditions. These are not issues that can be settled through repeated rounds of protests and assurances. They require a proper policy response. The government has reportedly constituted a committee to examine the demands and prepare a comprehensive roadmap. This is an opportunity to address the matter in a structured manner. The committee should examine each demand separately, identify what can be decided at the Jammu and Kashmir level and what requires approval or financial support from the Centre. The first priority should be a time-bound roadmap. Employees should know what will be examined, which decisions can be taken immediately and which matters will require further consultation. Clear timelines can reduce uncertainty and prevent the issue from returning to the streets. At the same time, the government must balance employee concerns with the larger requirements of the public health system. NHM workers are an important part of healthcare delivery, particularly in programmes related to primary healthcare, disease control and services at the grassroots level. Their prolonged absence can affect patients, especially in areas where healthcare resources are already limited. The way forward should therefore be based on dialogue, transparency and implementation. The government should maintain regular communication with employee representatives and periodically report progress on the roadmap. Where a demand cannot be accepted in its present form, the reasons should be explained and an alternative mechanism considered wherever possible. The employees, on their part, have shown responsibility by suspending the agitation after receiving the written assurance. The return to duty should help restore normal services. The government now has the responsibility to ensure that this trust is not lost. The larger lesson is that service-related disputes in essential sectors should be addressed before they reach the stage of prolonged strikes. A standing mechanism for reviewing NHM employees’ grievances could help prevent repeated disruptions. The present understanding should not be treated as the end of the issue. It should be the beginning of a structured process. The objective should be to protect the legitimate interests of healthcare workers while ensuring uninterrupted services for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Most importantly, the written assurance must now translate into action.