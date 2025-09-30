Trump’s Gaza Peace Initiative ‘Pathway to Stability’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended support to US President Donald J. Trump’s new proposal to resolve the Gaza conflict, calling it a credible roadmap for lasting peace.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict.”

“It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region,” it reads further, “We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace,” reads the post.