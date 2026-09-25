Trump welcomes Xi, hails ‘truly great friendship’

WASHINGTON, SEPTEMBER 24: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the White House on Thursday during Xi’s state visit to the United States.

The leaders attended a formal arrival ceremony featuring military honours, national anthems and a military review before holding talks at the White House.

Trump described his relationship with Xi as a “truly great friendship”, saying it had been built on mutual respect and the interests of the two countries’ peoples since his first election in 2016.

He said the two sides would discuss trade, security, artificial intelligence and technology, adding that cooperation in these areas could help promote peace and prosperity in the coming decades.

Xi, in his remarks, called for greater communication, cooperation and peaceful coexistence between China and the United States. He said the two countries should seek common ground while managing their differences and avoid conflict and confrontation.

The state visit, Xi’s first trip to Washington in more than a decade, comes amid differences between the two countries over trade, Taiwan, Iran and technology.

The leaders later attended a state dinner hosted by Trump and Melania at the White House.