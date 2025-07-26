Trump warns Europe: “Stop the horrible invasion” over immigration

Scotland: Former US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to European nations, urging them to “stop the horrible invasion” of migrants, claiming immigration is “killing Europe”. Speaking after arriving in Scotland, Trump said several European countries risk losing their identity due to unchecked migration.

“You better get your act together. You’re not going to have Europe anymore,” he stated, calling out leaders who he believes deserve more credit for resisting immigration waves.

Trump also touted his crackdown on the US-Mexico border, claiming no new entries occurred last month and many “bad people” were deported. Since returning to office, Trump has intensified deportations as part of what he describes as the “largest migrant removal effort” in US history—a policy that has triggered protests across the US.

During his European trip, Trump plans to meet UK PM Keir Starmer and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He will also inaugurate a new golf course in Aberdeen, named after his mother, a Scottish native.