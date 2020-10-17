Trump says he might leave USA if he loses to Biden

Donald Trump has said he might leave the US if he loses the White House to Joe Biden on election day.

Trump was talking about the prospect of his Democratic rival winning the upcoming election during his latest Make America Great Again campaign rally in Macon, Georgia.

The president told the crowd that Biden was the “worst candidate in the history of presidential elections” and that he could not face the prospect of being defeated by the former vice president.

“Can you imagine if I lose, my whole life, what am I going to do? I am going to say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics?” Trump said.

“I am not going to feel so good, maybe I will have to leave the country, I don’t know,” Trump added, while drawing laughs from the crowd.

Earlier Trump had laughed as he called for Biden and his family to be jailed.

“That is a corrupt family. ‘Lock them up.’ You should lock them up, lock up the Bidens, lock up Hillary, lock them up,” said Trump as his supporters cheered him on.

Trump also begged suburban women to vote for him as polls show him struggling with the powerful voting bloc.

“They say they like my policies but don’t like my personality,” complained Trump.

“They don’t care about my personality they want to be safe and keep their American dream, they don’t care about my personality, which I think is okay.

“They like my personality and I like them, I love them.”