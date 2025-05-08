Trump Rules Out Cutting 145% Tariffs on China Ahead of Trade Talks

Washington, May 8: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday made it clear that he will not reduce the 145% tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, despite upcoming trade negotiations between the two nations.

Responding to a reporter’s question at the White House on whether he would consider easing tariffs to encourage talks with Beijing, Trump firmly replied, “No.”

His comments come ahead of a scheduled meeting in Switzerland between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and their Chinese counterparts. Chinese officials stated the meeting was initiated at Washington’s request but reiterated Beijing’s opposition to the steep tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Earlier this week, Trump said he was in no rush to sign new trade deals, even as discussions are ongoing with several key trading partners also affected by his tariff policies.

Despite the planned discussions in Switzerland, market analysts remain skeptical about any breakthrough, citing hardened positions from both sides. China, which has retaliated with its own 125% tariffs on American goods, has consistently signaled that it will not negotiate unless the U.S. reduces its trade barriers.