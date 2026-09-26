Trump rejects Iran’s 7-day ceasefire proposal

Washington : In a development that will put the world and West Asia on tenterhooks, Wall Street Journal has reported that President Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire.

According to the report, which quoted US officials, the US President has told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after the November midterms.

This follows his open threat of annihilating Iran made during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn’t make sense for them not to,” he told the Assembly on September 22.

Iran’s foreign Minister Syed Abbas Aragchi had said that Iran has offered a seven-day plan to end the conflict in West Asia.

The plan would also seek to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and then begin comprehensive talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

Araghchi, told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly that the proposal was similar to the MoU reached between US and Iran in June this year.

“We have introduced a plan to the United States through the intermediators that if certain conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz would be open on the end of the seventh day and talks would restart…it would be better, if a deal was reached before the U.S. midterm elections,” he said. (ANI)