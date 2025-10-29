Trump Calls Modi ‘Nicest Looking Guy’

Srinagar: United States President Donald Trump has once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the “nicest looking guy” and “tough as hell,” while claiming credit for helping ease tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

Speaking at a luncheon for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) business leaders in South Korea, Trump said he had used “trade pressure” to prevent what he described as a possible conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“Two nuclear nations were fighting. Prime Minister Modi is a strong leader, a tough man. But after some talks, both sides agreed to stop fighting,” Trump said.

Trump added that he shares a “great relationship” with both India and Pakistan. “I have love and great respect for Prime Minister Modi. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy and his Field Marshal is a great fighter,” he said.

The US President further claimed that he told both countries he would not pursue trade deals while they were in conflict.

However, India has consistently denied any third-party mediation, maintaining that peace efforts and ceasefire agreements with Pakistan are handled bilaterally