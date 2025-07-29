Trump Calls London Mayor “Nasty”, Says He’s Done a “Terrible Job”

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, labeling him a “nasty person” and accusing him of doing a “terrible job.” The remarks were made during a joint press conference in Scotland with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who stepped in to defend Khan, calling him a “friend.”

When asked if he planned to visit London during a September state trip, Trump confirmed but added: “I’m not a fan of your mayor… He’s done a terrible job.”

Despite Starmer’s interjection, Trump doubled down: “The Mayor of London… a nasty person.”

The long-standing feud between Trump and Khan dates back to Trump’s first term, with past clashes over Khan’s criticism of Trump’s Muslim travel ban and broader concerns about populist politics. Trump had previously called Khan a “stone cold loser” and accused him of mishandling terrorism in London.

Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital, has suggested Trump targets him due to his ethnicity and religion. “Let’s be frank,” Khan said in a 2024 podcast, “He’s come for me because of my ethnicity and religion.”

Despite the renewed criticism, a spokesperson for Khan responded diplomatically, saying the mayor would welcome Trump to “the greatest city in the world,” and expressed hope he would see how London’s diversity is a strength.