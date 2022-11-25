A girl from Odisha married her long-time beau despite his amputation some months back.

Odishatv reported that despite objection from her parents, Nilamati married Sadan whose left leg was amputated some months back.

Hailing from Baladihi village in Sundargarh district, Nilamati Nayak and Sadan Nayak fell in love with each other five years back. Sadan was leading a normal life and looking after his family.

Six months back, Sadan developed a wound on his leg which aggravated day by day. The infection spread quickly and doctors advised amputation, Odishatv quoting sources said.

When Sadan became disabled, Nilamati’s parents asked her not to marry Sadan. Nilamati did not pay heed to her parents’ advice and married her love.

Apart from Nilamati, Sadan’s father Sidhu Nayak at the age of 80 is taking care of his ailing son. He works as a daily laborer so that he can meet the medical expenses of his son, and the family.

“My leg got infected due to a wound. I went to Koida hospital but doctors referred me to Rourkela Hospital where doctors amputated the infected leg. Earlier, I used to support my family financially. Now, I am helpless,” he said.

“We were in love. When he became ailing, I did not give a second thought and came to him so that I can take care of him,” Nilamati added.