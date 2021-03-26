Truck helper killed after being hit by shooting stones on Sgr-Jmu highway

Ramban: A truck helper was killed after being hit by shooting stones at Digdool area of Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday morning.

An official said that a truck, which was stranded on highway came under shooting stone, resulting in on spot death of the helper.

SHO Police Station Ramban, Pardeep Sharma said that the truck helper came under shooting stone and died on the spot. He identified the deceased as Junaid Ahmad Bhat.

Meanwhile, a traffic official said that people are advised to undertake journey on the highway after confirming the status from the traffic authorities—(KNO)