Tributes paid to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 16: The BJP Kashmir unit on Saturday paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his death anniversary.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur described Vajpayee as the “tallest leader of the country” whose vision, statesmanship, and inclusive politics left an indelible mark on India’s democratic and developmental journey.

“Vajpayee was not just a political leader but a statesman who always placed the nation above politics. His contributions to peace, progress, and democracy will be remembered for generations. He remains a guiding light for every Indian and an inspiration for us in Jammu and Kashmir,” Thakur said in his tribute.