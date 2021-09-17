Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda visits vaccination centre at Bandipora, appreciates administration’s Covid mitigation efforts

Srinagar: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda who is on two days visit to Bandipora district paid a visit to District Hospital Bandipora on Friday to assess the healthcare facilities being provided at the hospital. He visited the vaccination centre at District Hospital and reviewed the arrangements made by district administration in tackling COVID19 pandemic.

The Minister, as per an official spokesperson, interacted with the hospital staff and doctors and discussed the healthcare facilities being provided to the people at the hospital besides getting information about the measures to be taken to improve the healthcare services.

The minister was briefed about the COVID19 situation in the district and the facilities available in the district to tackle the pandemic. He got the first hand overview of the measures taken to fight COVID19 besides sampling, testing and vaccination process in the district, the spokesperson said.

Munda, he added, appreciated the role of healthcare workers and efforts of district administration in tackling the COVID19 pandemic and urged them to continue to work with extra zeal and zest.

Later the Union minister also visited District Police Lines at Kaloosa Bandipora where he interacted with the CRPF troopers of 3rd Battalion. The Union minister was briefed by Commandant CRPF 3rd battalion Rakesh Sharma about various measures taken in maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

“The Union Minister appreciated CRPF and JK Police troopers in fighting successful multi-front wars simultaneously including measures taken against terrorism, crime and drugs. He said the JK Police plays an important role in bringing peace in the valley and remembered the Police martyrs who attained martyrdom in the line of duty,” the official spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad and other officers of District were present on the occasion.