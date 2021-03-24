Trials for bodybuilding event held in Kashmir

Srinagar: Bodybuilding and Men’s Physique National trial was held in Srinagar on Wednesday by Golden Brands and J&K Physique Alliance.

In it, a total of 16 players were selected for the National Competition to be held in Delhi.

Asif Rasheed, President of J&K Physique Alliance, also announced a free package for all national participants in which free travel, food, and hotel accommodation will all be given to the players by the Golden Brands.

All the players in the competition were given Tan colours free of cost by the association, the price of one tan is said to be Rs. 1200.

The participants shared their opinions and lauded the association and Golden Brands for organising the event.

This is the first time that this package has been given to the players selected in the national team in J&K.

And in the time to come, bodybuilding will be given even more priority, The team will leave Srinagar for Delhi on March 30. And will participate in the championship to be held on 3rd and 4th April in Delhi.

Asif Rashid President of J&K Physique Alliance promised The J&K Association will fully assist the gold medalist in the NationalChampionship to play the International Championship Sheru Classic.

The contest was held in different kilogram categories and a number of contestants performed before packed Pizzeria Family Restaurant.