Tral woman with bullet wound succumbs at SMHS hospital

Tral: The injured woman, who had sustained bullet injuries in Darganie Gund locality of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on late Friday night, succumbed to her injuries at SMHS hospital on Sunday.

An official said that during night hours a woman namely Shakeela Banu (36) wife of Ghulam Nabi Lone, a resident of Darganie Gund had sustained bullet injuries.

He said that her husband and in-laws kept the incident undisclosed and took the her to a nearby hospital in Aripal and then to SDH Tral but didn’t disclose to doctors about the bullet injuries.

“Doctors were informed by her family members that she was suffering from abdominal pain/heart problem,” he said adding that from SDH Tral she was referred to SMHS Srinagar, where the doctors said that has bullet injuries.

The official said that she succumbed to her injuries in ICU of ward 17 at SMHS hospital, as she had critical bullet wounds

Meanwhile, the official said that as soon as Police received the information, a team of Police from PP Aripal reached to the house of the injured woman and during search house a bullet was recovered.

He said that Police have registered a case FIR No. 25/2021 under relevant sections of law and investigation has been taken up.

He said that the investigation was going on and evidences were also being gathered to ascertain the facts—(KNO)